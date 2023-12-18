Skip to Content
Former NBA G-League player arrested for murder of Nevada woman

today at 1:54 PM
LAS VEGAS, Neva. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - A former player in the National Basketball League's (NBA) G-League and his girlfriend are in custody, and facing charges in the murder of a woman whose remains were found in a Nevada desert.

Chance Comanche played for The Stockton Kings, a team affiliated with The Sacramento Kings. Police arrested him last Friday and he is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas.

Investigators say the victim, Marayna Rodgers, was reported missing on December 7. Rodgers had been out with friends on December 5 and planned to meet her friend, 19-year-old Sakari Harnden, and her boyfriend, revealed to be Comanche.

Detectives say they suspected foul play.

Authorities arrested Harnden last Wednesday in Las Vegas. Police say interviews with Harnden and Comanche led them to Rodgers remains in Henderson, Nevada.

The Sacramento Kings released Comanche after his arrest.

