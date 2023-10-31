Skip to Content
Yuma man sentenced to 52 months in prison for conspiracy

today at 2:05 PM
Published 2:52 PM

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - A 22-year-old man was sentenced to 52 months in prison along with three years of supervised release for conspiracy.

Omar Molina-Galeana of Yuma pleaded guilty to Conspiracy on June 13.

The Attorney's Office said Molina-Galeana obtained 48 firearms using nine "straw purchasers" between Nov. 3, 2021, and April 14, 2022.

Each straw purchaser made false statements and representations regarding the actual purchaser of the firearm(s) to gun stores in the state, said the Attorney's Office.

According to the Attorney's Office, this case was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods which is a program that brings together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer.

