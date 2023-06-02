Skip to Content
Yuma Border Patrol seizes 192 pounds of fentanyl

Yuma Sector Border Patrol
Published 11:55 AM

The bust happened this week at the I-8 highway checkpoint in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Sector Border Patrol said a K-9 alerted to a vehicle carrying 192 pounds of fentanyl at the I-8 highway checkpoint in Yuma this week.

Yuma Border Patrol confirms the bust happened Tuesday, May 30, at the I-8 highway checkpoint in Foothills.

This single bust is more fentanyl than was seized in the sector for all of fiscal year 2022.

Border patrol says it has a street value of over $2 million

The DEA says taking just two milligrams of the drug can be deadly.

"It's one of the largest, if not the largest [fentanyl bust] we've had here in Yuma," Border Patrol Agent Fidel Cabrera said.

