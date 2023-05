BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The suspect accused of murdering an elderly couple in their Brawley home made his second appearance in court.

Brandon Hamlin made an appearance for his pretrial hearing.

Both sides agreed to continue the pretrial hearing for July 11 as evidence is still being collected.

Hamlin is accused of murdering 78-year-old Elia Castro and 84-year-old Rigoberto Castro last month.