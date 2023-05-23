Trial set for Yuma man accused of murdering a teen

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma man accused of murdering a 15-year-old teenager is heading to trial.

23-year-old David Perez-Arzola is one of two twin brothers charged in connection with the murder.

Initially, Perez-Arzola entertained taking a plea, but he is instead heading to a jury trial.

The judge presiding over the case noted that 25 years to life would be the likely sentence should he be declared guilty.

His twin brother, Adrian, is also charged with pre-meditated first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, along with aggravated assault.

Jury selection is expected to begin on July 19.

His trial is expected to last four weeks.

Perez-Arzola will have his final pre-trial appearance on June 20.