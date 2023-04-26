Trial dates set in attempted murder case

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After almost three years, trial dates have finally been set for the man who police say attacked two women back in the Summer of 2020.

Marvin Garnica was arrested back in December 2020.

Authorities say they found a woman shot multiple times and a second woman who was stabbed.

Garnica was charged with one count of hindering prosecution in the first degree and two counts of aggravated assault.

Garnica, who appeared out of custody on a $100,000 bond, waived his right to a speedy trial after the state requested the trial be set for sometime after October.

Judge David Haws ordered a jury trial to commence next February.

Garnica will be back in court next January.