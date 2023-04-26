Skip to Content
Crime
By
today at 12:22 PM
Published 1:36 PM

Trial dates set in attempted murder case

YCSO

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After almost three years, trial dates have finally been set for the man who police say attacked two women back in the Summer of 2020.

Marvin Garnica was arrested back in December 2020.

Authorities say they found a woman shot multiple times and a second woman who was stabbed.

Garnica was charged with one count of hindering prosecution in the first degree and two counts of aggravated assault.

Garnica, who appeared out of custody on a $100,000 bond, waived his right to a speedy trial after the state requested the trial be set for sometime after October.

Judge David Haws ordered a jury trial to commence next February.

Garnica will be back in court next January.

Article Topic Follows: Crime

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content