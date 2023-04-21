Skip to Content
Two suspects arrested for several stolen vehicles

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Police Department arrested two suspects for several stolen vehicles in April.

After a two-week investigation and help from victims and neighbors who were able to provide surveillance videos to officials, detectives were able to find the same suspect vehicle linked to all of the crimes.

Detectives and members of the Patrol Division were able to identify two suspects, a 42-year-old from Imperial and a 37-year-old from Riverside.

The Imperial Police Department said a search warrant was conducted on one of the suspect's residence and more evidence was found.

Including a stolen vehicle reported to the California Highway Patrol.

Both suspects were booked into the Imperial County Jail for multiple felonies including three counts of vehicle theft, grand theft property, one count of possession of burglary tools, and one count of criminal conspiracy.

According to the Imperial Police Department, the stolen vehicles were taken to Mexico as a part of a larger-scale operation that included nearby counties.

