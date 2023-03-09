New plea offer made in blow torch case

YUMA, Az. (KYMA, KECY) – A Superior Court judge has canceled a previously scheduled trial date in April for the Yuma man who allegedly burned a five-year-old boy with a blow torch.

Defense Attorney Richard Parks tells us his client, Stanford Miller, is likely to accept a revised plea agreement made to him earlier this week.

As a result, the initial trial start date of April 12th was vacated.

Miller is expected back in court on March 21st for a change of plea hearing.

Should Miller decline the state’s plea offer, a new trial date will be set.

Miller faces 23 felony charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault of a minor, and domestic child abuse.