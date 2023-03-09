Skip to Content
Crime
By
New
Published 6:27 PM

New plea offer made in blow torch case

A Superior Court judge has canceled a previously scheduled trial date in April for the Yuma man who allegedly burned a five-year-old boy with a blow torch.

YUMA, Az. (KYMA, KECY) – A Superior Court judge has canceled a previously scheduled trial date in April for the Yuma man who allegedly burned a five-year-old boy with a blow torch.

Defense Attorney Richard Parks tells us his client, Stanford Miller, is likely to accept a revised plea agreement made to him earlier this week.

As a result, the initial trial start date of April 12th was vacated.

Miller is expected back in court on March 21st for a change of plea hearing.

Should Miller decline the state’s plea offer, a new trial date will be set.

Miller faces 23 felony charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault of a minor, and domestic child abuse.

Article Topic Follows: Crime
Author Profile Photo

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content