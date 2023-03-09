Former MCAS daycare worker nearing a settlement in child abuse case

YUMA, Az. (KYMA, KECY) – The case of a former employee of the Child Development Center at Marine Air Corps Station Yuma looks like it may not go to trial.

At a pre-trial hearing back on February 16th, defense attorney Richard Edgar asked for a continuance on behalf of his client, Katherine McCombs.

Earlier this week, a settlement conference was ordered by Judge David Haws, in order to come to an agreement on either a plea deal or a trial date.

The settlement conference will be held next month before Judge John Nelson.

McCombs, along with another former MCAS employee, Valerie Mckinstry, has been charged with 13 counts of intentional child abuse.

McKinstry’s trial is currently set for early June.

Both remain out of custody at this time.