Suspect arrested for shooting two teenagers

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A 36-year-old suspect was arrested for allegedly shooting two teenagers who were taken to San Diego for treatment.

According to the Brawley Police Department (BPD), two teenagers were shot near the intersection of Cattle Call Dr. and El Cerrito Dr. on Sunday, February 19 around 2 a.m.

One teenager was shot in the abdomen, and the other was shot in the leg said BPD.

The teenagers were treated at the Pioneers Memorial Hospital but were flown to Rady’s Children’s Hospital in San Diego for more treatment, and are expected to fully recover said BPD.

Officers investigating discovered a detailed description of the suspects and vehicle, which were identified as a result said BPD.

Brawley Police Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was wanted in connection to the shooting on Sunday, March 5, and arrested the driver.

The 36-year-old was arrested and booked into the Imperial County Sheriff's Office Jail on two counts of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon said BPD.

The suspect is being held on $1,000,000.00 bail, and their vehicle was towed and secured for evidence.

If you have information about this incident, call Detective Salvador Melendez at (760) 351-3018 or the Brawley Police Department at (760) 344-2111.