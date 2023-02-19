Two teenagers shot during overnight weekend hours

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Two teenagers were shot near the area of Cattle Call and El Cerrito, according to the Brawley Police Department (BPD).

BPD said the incident occurred at around 2:00am on February 19. They also said that one of the teenagers got shot in the abdomen while the other got shot in the leg.

After being treated at Pioneers Memorial Hospital, the teenagers went out of the County for further treatment. Fortunately, per a BPD press release, the teenagers will recover.

After the officers arrived, and before the teenagers sought treatment, BPD said they were told the description of the suspects and their vehicle.

Authorities then searched the area not only for the car, but to make sure the suspects did not commit similar crimes. Afterwards, BPD's Investigations Team took over the case and interviewed multiple witnesses.

While authorities have collected evidence, and are looking through video footage and using a license plate reader technology, the investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information regarding the case, then call Detective Salvador Melendez at (760) 351-3018. You can also call BPD at (760) 344-2111, or read the full press release below.