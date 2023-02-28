Skip to Content
San Luis burglary suspect arrested

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - San Luis Police say a man tied to four separate home burglaries is now behind bars.

Police arrested 34-year-old Omar Zambada on Wednesday, February 22.

Officers say the investigation ran for three weeks before they were able to arrest the San Luis local.

Zambada was booked into the Yuma County Jail on multiple felony charges including three counts of burglary.

He has since been in court twice.

He's still being held at the county jail on a bond of $100,000.

If you have any information on any of these cases, call the San Luis Police Department at (928) 341-2420.

