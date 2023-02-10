State claims Yablonski contacted victim through third party

YUMA, Az. (KYMA, KECY) - The case of a former horse instructor accused of sexually abusing two teenage boys has hit another hurdle. Prosecutors say 25-year-old Makaila Yablonski contacted one of her alleged victims.

She was arrested last July for alleged sexual abuse, sexual conduct with a minor, public sexual indecency, and indecent exposure with an underage victim.

Her defense attorney says a plea offer was made by the prosecution. It was taken off the table after prosecutors say Yablonski contacted one of the victims through a third-party method, something she was ordered not to do by the court.

Judge Roger Nelson ordered a continuance to re-evaluate the plea agreement.

Yablonski is still in custody and will be back in court next month.