More time requested in court for trio of men charged in Somerton murder

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The case against the triad of men charged in connection to the murder of a Somerton man has been pushed back once again.

They're all charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, accused of killing 27-year-old Leo Melendez in May inside of his own garage.

The defense attorneys for brothers Gregorio and Joshua Cota requested additional time saying this is a "complex case".

They say there's more evidence and documents that need to be gathered.

It's the same situation for the third suspect, Johnny Valenzuela.

His defense attorney told the court there is important evidence from Facebook that is coming through, asking for more time.

All three suspects will be back in court in January.