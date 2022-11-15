Father of UVA shooting suspect speaks out

PETERSBURG, Virg. (NBC) - The father of the University of Virginia shooting suspect says he is in disbelief that his son would commit such a violent act and that his heart goes out to the families of the victims.

"I can't believe it was him. I still can't believe it now."

The last time Christopher Darnell Jones Sr. spoke with his son was a month ago.

"He came to the house he did it laundry. We sat and talked and he seemed like he was doing real well."

Background on suspect

That's why he's heartbroken and confused about the accusations against his son.

"I don't know what happened between then and now to cause this to happen."

Jones Senior says his son didn't begin living with him and his grandmother until around high school years.

"He had some problems the last time I talk to him he said he was picking on him or whatever he didn't know how to handle it and I just told him don't pay it no mind just go to school... he was real paranoid when I talk to him about something he wouldn't tell me everything..."

Details about the shooting and the aftermath

According to police, the shooting happened Sunday night at a parking garage on UVA grounds, where the suspect opened fire on a bus, killing three UVA football players and injuring two others.

After that, Jones drove to Eastern Henrico, not far from his mother's home.

At one point, U.S. Marshals swarmed her home, but the 22-year-old wasn't there.

However, Henrico Police ultimately arrested Jones on Acton Street and Edge Lawn Street about five minutes away.

With this in mind, the only question on his father's mind.

"What happened? Why did it have to get this far? He could've called me."

Heart goes out to victim's families

As he and his family try to process this great tragedy, his heart goes out to the families of the victims.

"I don't know what to say except I'm sorry on his behalf and I apologize. He's not a bad kid. He really isn't. I don't know what happened because I wasn't there. I don't know what happened to cause all of this."