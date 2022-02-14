Be sure to lock up and prevent theft

CBS 13's on your side Vanessa Gongora has more on how to stay safe

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department wants to keep you safe by suggesting a 9 p.m. routine to make sure everything is locked and put away securely to prevent theft.

El Centro Police advise every night before you go to bed to make sure your cars and homes are locked because many thefts are from unlocked doors.

The El Centro Police Department says they want to have a strong relationship with the community and helping one another is a big part of how they are trying to solve crime.

Officer Thomas Henderson doesn't want you to be the next victim.

"Make it a routine make it a habit. Take your packages inside that may have been left outside. check your mailboxes. hide things that are out in the open. pretty much just try to cover up and protect yourselves," Henderson said.

Police say they are able to recover some items but it's best to be safe than sorry.