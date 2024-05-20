Skip to Content
Arizona woman appears in court for 1985 murder case in Wisconsin

By ,
today at 10:39 AM
Published 10:56 AM

ST. CROIX FALLS, Wisc. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - An Arizona woman is appearing in a Wisconsin court Monday after being arrested back in November of 2023 for a murder case back in 1985.

According to NBC News, Mary Josephine Bailey, 80, is now charged in the 1985 murder of Yvonne Menke in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin.

According to an NBC affiliate in the Twin Cities area, Bailey was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail back in November of 2023, where she was extradited to Polk County in Wisconsin, and has been charged with first-degree murder.

To watch the livestream of the opening arguments, see attached video.

