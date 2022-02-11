Update: FBI searching for possible suspect in officer shootout

A shootout in Arizona leads to suspect on the run

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - FBI Phoenix is currently searching for Valentin Rodriguez, who is suspected of possible involvement in a shootout on Wednesday at an Arizona reservation.

Rodriguez was charged with a criminal complaint on Thursday for assault on a federal officer.

On February 9, 2022, a shootout occurred on the Yavapai-Apache Rodriguez Indian Reservation where a suspect opened fire on a couple of police officers.

One officer was critically injured and then the suspect made an escape on foot.

39-year-old Valentin Rodriguez may possible be connected to the tribe in Camp Verde and he is currently accused of being involved in the incident.

A $5,000 reward from the FBI is available for anyone who has information leading to Rodriguez's arrest.