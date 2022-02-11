Update: FBI searching for possible suspect in officer shootout
A shootout in Arizona leads to suspect on the run
PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - FBI Phoenix is currently searching for Valentin Rodriguez, who is suspected of possible involvement in a shootout on Wednesday at an Arizona reservation.
Rodriguez was charged with a criminal complaint on Thursday for assault on a federal officer.
On February 9, 2022, a shootout occurred on the Yavapai-Apache Rodriguez Indian Reservation where a suspect opened fire on a couple of police officers.
One officer was critically injured and then the suspect made an escape on foot.
39-year-old Valentin Rodriguez may possible be connected to the tribe in Camp Verde and he is currently accused of being involved in the incident.
A $5,000 reward from the FBI is available for anyone who has information leading to Rodriguez's arrest.
Comments