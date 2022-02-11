Skip to Content
Crime
By ,
today at 3:35 PM
Published 3:24 PM

Update: FBI searching for possible suspect in officer shootout

A shootout in Arizona leads to suspect on the run

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - FBI Phoenix is currently searching for Valentin Rodriguez, who is suspected of possible involvement in a shootout on Wednesday at an Arizona reservation.

Rodriguez was charged with a criminal complaint on Thursday for assault on a federal officer.

On February 9, 2022, a shootout occurred on the Yavapai-Apache Rodriguez Indian Reservation where a suspect opened fire on a couple of police officers.

One officer was critically injured and then the suspect made an escape on foot.

39-year-old Valentin Rodriguez may possible be connected to the tribe in Camp Verde and he is currently accused of being involved in the incident.

A $5,000 reward from the FBI is available for anyone who has information leading to Rodriguez's arrest.

Crime
Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Author Profile Photo

Jenny Day

You can catch Jenny Day anchoring KYMA News 11 at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. weekdays.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content