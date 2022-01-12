Two arrested for fentanyl and meth possession at Highway 86 checkpoint

Drugs with street value of nearly $200k

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On Monday, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two smugglers who attempted to cross a checkpoint while carrying over $100,000 worth of illegal drugs.

At about 9:20 p.m., a K-9 detection team investigated a vehicle approaching the Highway 86 checkpoint.

The team was pointed towards the back of the vehicle where agents found multiple boxes.

Within the boxes were fentanyl pills and white substances which tested positive for meth.

Two 19-year-old women in the vehicle were then arrested for illegal drug possession.