While many look to spruce up their homes for the holidays, the BBB warns of potential scams

Homeowners looking to take their holiday decorations to new levels may fall pray to scammers

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For some it's a tradition, decorating their homes to bring in the holidays. But, instead of taking your chances of climbing on your roof, many are opting to hire someone to do it.

And where there's a need, there's someone willing to exploit that need. That's why John Hessinger with the local Better Business Bureau says, don't let your search for a good deal leave you on the wrong end of a scam.

Hessinger says that the BBB has already received multiple reports of people falling victim to fake laborers offering to put up decorations.

Hessinbger says to find a licensed professional and says if you feel like you've fallen victim to this or any scam, report it. The BBB has its own webpage dedicated to scams.