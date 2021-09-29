DEA issues safety alert for fake prescription drugs

Crime

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning about a high number of fake prescription pills laced with Fentanyl and Methamphetamine.

Some of the 9.5 million counterfeit pills seized this year contain at least two milligrams of Fentanyl -- which is enough to kill you.

The pills are largely produced by gangs and criminal drug networks and sold as other drugs like Oxycodone or Adderall.

The DEA says they are widely available online and are often sold through social media.

It comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a record more than 93,000 drug overdose deaths in 2020.

This marks the first time in six years the DEA has issued an alert about laced drugs.