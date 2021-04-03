Skip to Content
Crime
today at 10:33 am
Published 11:17 am

YPD arrests convict for violating felony probation

Arrestee initially charged with Aggravated Driving Under the Influence

Erick Chavez

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Police Department arrested Erick Chavez on Friday for violating his probation for the conviction of the following: Aggravated Driving Under the Influence.

Due to the severity of Chavez's prior conviction, officers proceeded to book him at the Yuma County Detention Center.

Chavez will be charged with #1 AGG DUI-LIC SUSP/REV - Driving Under the Influence of intoxicating liquor (or drugs) while license suspended/revoked.

Top Stories / Yuma County
Caleb Fernandez

