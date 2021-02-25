Lady Gaga’s dog walker shot – dogs kidnapped

Crime

Pop superstar offers $500,000 reward for pets' return

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The hunt is on for two people who shot Lady Gaga's dog walker, and kidnapped a pair of her French bulldogs.

Los Angeles Police say it happened Wednesday night in Hollywood. Officers say the man and dogs were walking along Sunset Boulevard just before 10 when someone confronted them, opened fire on the handler, and made off with the dogs. They were last seen getting into a light-colored sedan.

The dog walker survived the attack. He remains hospitalized with a single gun shout wound.

Two of Gaga's dogs, Koji and Gustav, are still missing. A third got away from the apparent kidnappers. It wasn't hurt.

The pop star is now offering a $500,000 reward for the return of her bulldogs. She's currently in Rome filming her latest movie.