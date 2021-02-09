ECPD: Stolen car investigation leads officers to unexploded ordnance

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department (ECPD) says an investigation into a stolen car recently led its officers to a potentially explosive discovery.

Someone stole a red Pontiac Grand Am Sunday morning from the 1600 block of Barbara Worth Drive. Less than three-hours after receiving the report, officers located the stolen vehicle in the 400 block of Wake Avenue.

Officers then saw two men leaving a nearby motel room carrying a number of bags. ECPD detained the men to question them about the Pontiac. Officers that's when motel staff alerted them to the discovery of military-style ordnance in the men's room.

The ordnance ECPD says it found in an El Centro motel room

Officers evacuated the area and called in the El Centro Fire Department, as well as they Imperial County Bomb Squad. Officers say, once the bomb squad verified the ordnance was not dangerous, they searched the room.

Officers say that's when they found the stolen Pontiac's keys, stolen checks, and methamphetamine. They say they also found a modified shotgun and ammunition inside the car.

The modified shotgun and shells ECPD says officers found in a stolen Pontiac

ECPD arrested both men on charges ranging for possessing stolen property, drugs, and weapons. Officers ask anyone with information about this investigation to call El Centro Detective Adrian Chilpa at (760) 335-4662, or the Detective Bureau at (760) 337-4502.