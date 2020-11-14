Man arrested for pointing gun at UPS driver

Crime

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man is behind bars for pointing a gun at a United Parcel Service (UPS) driver.

Friday morning just before 11 a.m., the Yuma County Sheriffs Office responded to the 400 block of E 11th Street.

The UPS driver was delivering a package when he was confronted by the suspect who pointed a rifle at the victim and told him to leave the area.

Deputies were able to find the man and the rifle. He is facing aggravated assault charges.