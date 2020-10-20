YCSO asks for help finding burglary suspect

Crime

Yuma man wanted in connection with commercial burglary in the Foothills

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) asks for the public's help in tracking down a burglary suspect.

YCSO is looking for 25-year-old Shawn Michael Tavender in connection with a burglary at a business yard around four Monday morning. Deputies say Tavender broke into the lot, and stole a number of tools from vehicles from on the yard. They say he was seen leaving the area in a black Hyndai Tucson.

Deputies say they saw the Tucson just before 11 in the area of 46th Street and Hunter Avenue. They say they tried to pull it over, but the driver sped off. The SUV crashed into a retention basin in the 11300 block of S. Avenue 9E. A man and a woman left the vehicle on foot. Deputies believe the man was Shawn Tavender.

Deputies, U.S. Border Patrol Agents, and officers from the Yuma Police Department (YPD) searched the area, but could not find either person.

Burglary Suspect: Shawn Tavender

25-years-old

6-feet

185-pounds

Additional tattoos include writing on both eye lids, a large star on his chin, and multiple tattoos covering his neck

YCSO advises the public not to approach Tavender, but rather to contact law enforcement if you see him.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, or on Tavender's location, is urged to contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at (928) 783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit the YCSO website to submit an anonymous tip.