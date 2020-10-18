Skip to Content
October 17, 2020
Large police activity for threat call at local bar

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department was on scene at Maverick Bar in Yuma shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday.

The incident started at Giss Parkway and ended up at the bar near 14th Street and 4th Avenue.

News 11 arrived on scene to find out there was some sort of threat made, but there is no further information.

It is unknown if there is a suspect or anyone in custody.

A detective was also on scene to investigate the incident. Stick with KYMA.com for updates on this ongoing investigation.

