YCSO Seeks Help From Community to Find Missing 20-Year-Old

Crime

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY/KYMA) - Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is seeking the help of the community to find 20-year-old Eva Fernandez Quiroz, who suffers from a mental illness.

She was last seen riding her black bike with white dots on Saturday near her home on May Avenue in Yuma.

She is described as a Hispanic female with short dark brown hair, brown eyes, and partially shaved eyebrows.

Fernandez Quiroz was last wearing a purple sweatshirt and multicolored shoes.

If you have any information to report that bring back Eva home you are asked to call the Sheriff's Office or to dial 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.