Free coronavirus testing following Thanksgiving holiday

Yuma County Coronavirus

CBS 13's April Hettinger dives into the benefits of testing in the county.

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County is hosting another saliva-based coronavirus testing event at Cocopah Casino this Saturday for everyone with or without symptoms.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Following the Thanksgiving holiday and family gatherings, this may lead to a spike in coronavirus cases. So, Yuma County is giving residents an opportunity to find out if they have the virus or not, so that it doesn't continue to spread.

Kevin Tunell, communication director for Yuma County says it's a convenient way to do your part in the community.

"We just came out of a very interesting weekend where we know that people probably got together, maybe relaxed a little bit and didn't practice the social distancing," Tunell explained. "So, you know, in the back of their mind, maybe they're wondering. This would be a good opportunity to put that to rest because it's just far enough away from Thanksgiving that you might be presenting symptoms by then."

Instead of factoring in the numbers to the total since March, they can use this snapshot to see where the county is right now.

"It gives us a clear picture of where our percentage is," Tunell said. "Right now, our percentages are up there, and that's why we can't open up more than we want to."

Once they know, we can decide how the county should move forward.

Health officials say do not eat or drink at least 30 minutes before the test to make sure you can collect enough spit.

"People get nervous when they're going there and maybe get a little stage fright and have a hard time filling up, you know little 5 milliliters of saliva," Tunell stated.

Registration can be done with the code SALIVATEST.

You will get another QR code as proof of registration.

"You stick your QR code in the window and they scan it and you're all set and they hand you your vile and you go an collect your sample and leave," Tunell said.

A separate email will be needed for each participant over the age of five. That's also where the results will be sent within 24 to 48 hours.