CBS 13 SPORTS: Prep golfers in Yuma with a chance to warmup before next season

today at 11:20 PM
Published 11:28 PM

A tournament in the Foothills will let Yuma area prep golfers see where they're at before the season starts, and a look inside Yuma Catholic's preseason football camp

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A golf tournament at the Mesa Del Sol Golf Club in Yuma giving the city's prep golfers a chance to test their skills before the upcoming high school season, and a inside look at how the Shamrocks are getting ready for their next football season, all in Thursday's sportscast.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

