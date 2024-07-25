Yuma prep golfers getting a chance to test themselves before next season

With the start of the Arizona prep golf season around the corner, those in Yuma will get a preseason test before things kick off in August

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Mesa Del Sol Golf Course is hosting an invitational tournament.

It's going down Saturday at 8:00 a.m., the cost to play is $5 for all 18 holes, and lunch will also be provided.

The event is only open to Yuma area high school golfers.

One coach at the course, Rich Walton, says this is a great way for the athletes get a test before the season.

"Well I think a lot of it, like I told the young kids today that I'm working with, a lot of it is just to get in shape, I mean it's hot out there, and you come out, we've been working for the last couple weeks, get them in shape and get them a little kickstart before they start thier season," Walton said.

The Arizona prep golf season is set to start in late August.