Celebrate National Chicken Finger Day at Raising Cane’s!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Who doesn't love chicken?

Well the folks at Raising Cane's in Yuma want to make sure that chicken is at the top of everyone's mind this Saturday as they celebrate National Chicken Finger Day.

In honor of the national holiday, Raising Cane's is giving away a free chicken finger to members of their Caniac Club.

"All you have to do is go to your local Cane's and talk to a crew member and just get a convenient club card and make sure you go online to register before the 27th, so you get your free chicken finger," said Chris Bolles, manager of the Raising Cane's Yuma location.

Since 2010, Raising Cane's has celebrated National Chicken Finger Day by giving away more than 150,000 chicken fingers to loyal customers.

And if free chicken weren't enticing enough for you, they are also giving away free swag all day long for customers.

Make sure you sign up to be a Caniac Club Member ASAP and visit your nearest Raising Cane's this Saturday, July 27th.