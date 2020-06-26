Much-needed gift of hand sanitizer arrives in Yuma County

Yuma County Coronavirus

United Way of Yuma County teams up with Johnson & Johnson for latest coronavirus contribution

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County recently received more than 35,000 individual bottles of hand sanitizer to help combat the spread of coronavirus.

United Way of Yuma County formed a partnership with Johnson & Johnson to get what's become a precious commodity during the pandemic. The sanitizer will be distributed to all the county's school districts, including:

Yuma School District #1

Crane

Gadsden Elementary

Somerton

Yuma Union High School District.

Individual bottles will also be placed in every backpack during the upcoming Drive for School Supplies project. Sanitizer will also be reserved for schools that fall outside of those districts, like AZTEC and Yuma Catholic High School.

Gladys Brown, Yuma International Airport Director & UWYC Board Chair

The United Way of Yuma County has been giving throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 25th, the agency gave $30,000 to local partner agencies like Operation SchoolBell, Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona, AZCA and Catholic Community Services.

Karina Jones, President/CEO, United Way of Yuma County

“We are committed to working alongside these agencies and other key partners like the Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma. Together we will find short- and long-term solutionsand help people recover and rebuild from this,” said Karina Jones, President/CEO at United Way of Yuma County.