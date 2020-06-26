Much-needed gift of hand sanitizer arrives in Yuma County
United Way of Yuma County teams up with Johnson & Johnson for latest coronavirus contribution
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County recently received more than 35,000 individual bottles of hand sanitizer to help combat the spread of coronavirus.
United Way of Yuma County formed a partnership with Johnson & Johnson to get what's become a precious commodity during the pandemic. The sanitizer will be distributed to all the county's school districts, including:
- Yuma School District #1
- Crane
- Gadsden Elementary
- Somerton
- Yuma Union High School District.
Individual bottles will also be placed in every backpack during the upcoming Drive for School Supplies project. Sanitizer will also be reserved for schools that fall outside of those districts, like AZTEC and Yuma Catholic High School.
The United Way of Yuma County has been giving throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 25th, the agency gave $30,000 to local partner agencies like Operation SchoolBell, Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona, AZCA and Catholic Community Services.
“We are committed to working alongside these agencies and other key partners like the Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma. Together we will find short- and long-term solutionsand help people recover and rebuild from this,” said Karina Jones, President/CEO at United Way of Yuma County.
