Kids given incorrect dose of vaccine in California

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - A California health system says 14 kids got the wrong dose of the Pfizer vaccine at its pediatric vaccine clinic.

One mother says her eight-year-old and 11-year-old got double the dose they were supposed to, and ended up being sick Monday.

The pediatric version of the vaccine is a third of the dose that it is for older kids and adults and Sutter Health did not say what dosage the kids got.

The chair of the Sutter Health Covid-19 Vaccine Task Force says as soon as they learned of the mistake, they contacted the parents and shared the CDC guidance in this situation.

He said according to the CDC, patients who got the wrong dose may have soreness in the arm, fatigue, headache, or a fever.

He said the safety of their patients is their top priority and they immediately reviewed their process to help ensure this doesn't happen again.