Three doses likely needed for full protection against Covid

Vaccine

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The Moderna or Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine will most likely need a third dose, according to the nation's top infectious doctor, Anthony Fauci.

On Thursday, Fauci says he thinks the three dose will most likely be the recommended full dose regimen for protecting people from the disease.

"From my own experience as an immunologist, I would not at all be surprised that the adequate full regimen for vaccination will likely be three doses," said Fauci. "It is entirely understandable why the results that I just reported from the Israeli boost is so dramatic. And we all hope, and I believe we have good reason to believe, that that only will not be a strong response, but that it will actually be durable. And if it is durable, then you're going to have very likely a three-dose regimen being the routine regimen."

Johnson & Johnson is also studying the possibility of adding a second dose as a booster to its one-shot vaccine.