600k people have received additional vaccine dose

Vaccine

More than 600,000 Americans have received an additional dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as of Thursday, according to the CDC.

The new figure for immunocompromised people receiving the vaccine is now part of the CDC's daily vaccination updates.

SInce the FDA authorized the additional dose for certain higher-risk people on August 13th, a total of 643,000 have received the booster shot, which is a total out of nine-million Americans who have weakened immune systems, like organ transplant recipients.

These covid booster shots will be available for all Americans starting the week of September 20th, according to the CDC.

For people who are not immunocompromised, the third Covid shot is recommended for eight months after an individual's second dose.