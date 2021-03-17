City of El Centro to provide COVID update on Wednesday

Imperial County Coronavirus

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro is expected to provide A COVID update on Wednesday via zoom.

Health officials from the El Centro Regional Medical Center, Imperial County Public Health Department, Imperial County Office of Education, El Centro Elementary School District, and McCabe Union Elementary School will be providing the latest information.

If you would like to join them, dial 1 (669) 900-6833. Meeting ID: 812 3420 3600. Passcode: 153581.

The meeting starts at 5:30. For more information, click here.