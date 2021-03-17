Skip to Content
Imperial County Coronavirus
By
Published 10:20 am

City of El Centro to provide COVID update on Wednesday

MGN

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro is expected to provide A COVID update on Wednesday via zoom.

Health officials from the El Centro Regional Medical Center, Imperial County Public Health Department, Imperial County Office of Education, El Centro Elementary School District, and McCabe Union Elementary School will be providing the latest information.

If you would like to join them, dial 1 (669) 900-6833. Meeting ID: 812 3420 3600. Passcode: 153581.

The meeting starts at 5:30. For more information, click here.

Local News
Author Profile Photo

Sumiko Keil

Sumiko Keil has served as the Digital Content Producer since March 2019.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content