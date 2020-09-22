Imperial County could move up in state coronavirus rankings

Imperial County Coronavirus

Downward trend for cases continues.

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) has good news for Valley residents.

ICPHD announced Tuesday, Imperial County is close to moving up to the red tier on California's coronavirus metrics.

Imperial County is currently in the purple tier. That's the lowest tier on the state's metrics.

The county has been in the purple tier for at least three weeks. Moving to the next tier could allow more local businesses open.

