Skip to Content
Everyday Heroes
By
New
today at 4:45 PM
Published 5:03 PM

Camp Inferno puts teen girls in role of firefighter

KYMA

The City of Yuma hosts a camp to encourage young women to challenge themselves to a level they never considered possible

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) is hosting Camp Inferno this week, a three-day program offering teen girls a real-world firefighting experience.

The camp is to encourage and empower young women so that they too can find a career as a firefighter or within the fire department.

On Wednesday, the girls are learning about nutrition and the ambulance helicopter but will be put to the test with numerous physical and mental tasks on Friday and Saturday.

Ruth Gloria, YFD Administrative Support Supervisor says they will be exposed to many challenges.

"Repelling off of a four-story building from the roof for example. We also have a search and rescue drill where everything is blacked out and they go in and look for a mannequin, you know pretend body and they search until they find it and they drag it out and rescue it," explains Gloria.

24 girls will be put into six teams of four, which is typically the crew on a fire truck.

YFD along with San Luis, Somerton Cocopah, and Rural Metro Fire Departments all helping with the camp. 

Gloria mentions Camp Inferno started in 2011 and says she loves this program and the confidence it builds.

Article Topic Follows: Everyday Heroes
Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA News 11 team in 2022.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content