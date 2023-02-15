Camp Inferno puts teen girls in role of firefighter

The City of Yuma hosts a camp to encourage young women to challenge themselves to a level they never considered possible

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) is hosting Camp Inferno this week, a three-day program offering teen girls a real-world firefighting experience.

The camp is to encourage and empower young women so that they too can find a career as a firefighter or within the fire department.

On Wednesday, the girls are learning about nutrition and the ambulance helicopter but will be put to the test with numerous physical and mental tasks on Friday and Saturday.

Ruth Gloria, YFD Administrative Support Supervisor says they will be exposed to many challenges.

"Repelling off of a four-story building from the roof for example. We also have a search and rescue drill where everything is blacked out and they go in and look for a mannequin, you know pretend body and they search until they find it and they drag it out and rescue it," explains Gloria.

24 girls will be put into six teams of four, which is typically the crew on a fire truck.

YFD along with San Luis, Somerton Cocopah, and Rural Metro Fire Departments all helping with the camp.

Gloria mentions Camp Inferno started in 2011 and says she loves this program and the confidence it builds.