L.A. County reported 45k new cases following New Year’s weekend

LOS ANGELES (KYMA, KECY) - Los Angeles (L.A.) County recorded nearly 24,000 new cases on Saturday and over 21,000 more on Sunday.

This makes for a total of 45,000 COVID cases from the New Year's weekend.

L.A. County continued to ride a wave of coronavirus infections through the holiday weekend, with one in five of those tested finding they have contracted the illness.

This case count is far above last winter’s peak average of 16,000 cases a day.

California still has its mask mandate in effect until January 15.