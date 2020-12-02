Live Now: Ducey provides coronavirus update

Arizona Coronavirus

Arizona governor holds life briefing as hospitals urge action

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gov. Doug Ducey, (R-Ariz.) will hold a live briefing Wednesday to discuss the surge in coronavirus cases across Arizona.

Ducey's press conference comes as top hospital officials urge the state to take more action to stop the spread of the virus. They fear cases could exceed capacity this month.

Officials at the state's largest health system Banner Health warned Wednesday that it could surpass its hospital bed capacity as early as next week. Banner's chief clinical officer was one of eight hospital leaders who signed a letter calling on Arizona's top health official, Dr. Cara Christ, to establish tougher measures.

Their suggestions include a ban on indoor dining and group athletic events, curfews and limiting gatherings to no more than 25 people.

Watch Gov. Ducey's briefing here: