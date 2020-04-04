Gov. Doug Ducey announces partnership to produce millions of N95 masks

Arizona Coronavirus

Honeywell to produce six million N95 masks for Arizonans

PHOENIX - Governor Doug Ducey today has secured a new partnership to produce over 6 million N95 masks for the state of Arizona .

Over the next 12 months Honeywell will produce the millions of N95 masks to support response efforts to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Upon production of the masks, the Arizona Department of Health Services will deliver them to county health departments.

These masks are intended for distribution to health, safety, and emergency response workers.

Honeywell has announced it will increase manufacturing in Phoenix, creating over 500 new jobs.

Honey well has already begun recruiting, hiring and training manufacturing workers on site.

“This is what exemplary corporate citizenship looks like. Honeywell is setting the example for others to follow, and we’ll continue forging additional private-sector partnerships to get our medical professionals the supplies and resources they need.” Governor Doug Ducey

“Responding to COVID-19 is an all-hands-on-deck effort, and Honeywell is proud of our role in providing essential equipment to the first responders and medical professionals we are relying on during this crisis. Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions CEO John Waldron

So far, the SNS allocation to Arizona has included over 180,000 N95 masks, 532,000 surgical face masks, and 85,000 face shields.

