Omicron suspected in up to 70% of cases in parts of California

Contagious variant continues to spread

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California health officials say the highly contagious omicron variant is evident in 50% to 70% of new coronavirus cases in parts of the most populous state heading into the holidays.

Omicron has become the most common form of coronavirus in the U.S., accounting for 73% of all cases.

The U.S. recorded its first confirmed omicron infection just three weeks ago in a San Francisco resident who had recently traveled to South Africa.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health said Thursday that cases there are rising three times faster than during the summer delta-fueled surge.

Los Angeles County, the nation’s most populous, on Wednesday reported double the number of cases from Tuesday.