Study shows heart inflammation cases are rare after Covid vaccine

Coronavirus

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - New research suggests developing a heart condition after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine is rare.

The journal--Jama Internal Medicine--published the latest research from a group of Kaiser Permanente Doctors on Monday.

The doctors studied over two million people who received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.

Researchers say only 15 people developed Myocarditis, a kind of heart inflammation and none of the patients had prior heart disease.

The doctors point out that they also looked at more than a million people who did not receive a Covid vaccine and 75 of them developed Myocarditis.

The doctors did however find an increased rate of Myocarditis among young men.