Humane Society of Yuma adjusts during pandemic

Coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Humane Society of Yuma is taking new measures to make sure you’re still able to adopt a furry friend.

“We have so much going on but its not stopping us from getting animals out the door,” says Sahreena Mendoza.

The shelter is now implementing - a by appointment only - policy for all of its services.

Sahreena Mendoza is the License Development & Client Service Supervisor at the Humane Society.

“We still have mouths to feed and stuff to do here, we are still here working around the clock doing everything we can to continue to care for these guys that need us.”

If you’re working from home and looking for a new companion or wanting to adopt an animal… you can go online to see animals up for adoption or in need of a foster home.

“It's the perfect time. If you were on the fence, trying to decide if you can take on a cat or take on a dog. Now is the perfect time to get on fill that application out. Whether you want to foster for a little while or if you actually want to go forward with that adoption. Now is the perfect time, you’re home already; why not be quarantined with a cute little buddy?”

She says, if you find a healthy pet roaming the streets; use your social media accounts to get the word out.

The new policy seems to be working out for this new pet mom.

Annmarie adopted a cat named Sylvester. She had a quick and easy experience.

“All it took to adopt him was a phone call to the humane society," Annmarie says.

“The adoption process is totally simple, she texted me a link to go to and it took maybe less than 5 minutes,” she added.

Despite the tension in the world right now, there is still a reason to celebrate.

“I went to Walmart and bought some snacks and treats for him… so we're going to celebrate when we get home.” Annmarie exclaimed!

To schedule an appointment, you can reach the shelter at (928) 782-1621.