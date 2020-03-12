San Diego marine tests positive for Coronavirus

Coronavirus

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) A Marine at MCAS Miramar has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the San Diego Union Tribune, a military official reported the affected marine had recently returned from a trip to Washington, which is one of the states hardest hit by the virus so far in the U.S.

Union Tribune confirms the marine did not contract the illness from evacuees quarantined on the base.

Three groups of passengers from a coronavirus-infected Grand Princess cruise ship have been quarantined at MCAS Miramar, and the base has also quarantined evacuees from China.