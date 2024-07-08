Five people in California hospitalized following hit-and-run

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Five people were hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Garden Grove late Sunday evening.

The crash happened a little after 7:30pm near Haster Street and Twintree Lane, according to the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA).

All five victims, two adults and three children, were rushed to a nearby hospital, firefighters said.

At the latest one of the adults and two of the children were said to be in critical condition, according to the Garden Grove Police Department (GGPD).

There was no description provided on the vehicle involved in the crash.