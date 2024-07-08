Skip to Content
California News

Five people in California hospitalized following hit-and-run

By ,
today at 6:31 AM
Published 6:44 AM

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Five people were hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Garden Grove late Sunday evening.

The crash happened a little after 7:30pm near Haster Street and Twintree Lane, according to the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA).

All five victims, two adults and three children, were rushed to a nearby hospital, firefighters said.

At the latest one of the adults and two of the children were said to be in critical condition, according to the Garden Grove Police Department (GGPD).

There was no description provided on the vehicle involved in the crash.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content