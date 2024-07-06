Two people dead, four injured in stabbing incident

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Police in Huntington Beach, California are investigating after a stabbing incident Thursday night left two people dead and four others injured.

Officers responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon around 11:15pm, and discovered several victims at the scene, near the city's pier.

Two were pronounced dead, and the others transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One person was detained at the scene, according to police, but it is still unclear what lead up to the stabbings.

The stabbings happened not long after the city's fireworks display was held in the same area.