Jerry West, inspiration behind NBA logo, dies

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - NBA legend Jerry West, whose image inspired the league's logo, has died.

According to a post on X from the Los Angeles Clippers, West died Wednesday with his wife, Karen, was by his side.

The Hall of Fame point guard was an all-American at the University of West Virginia, before playing 14 seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers.

West led the lakers to nine appearances in the NBA Finals, capturing the title once, in 1972.

West had a second career in the sport as an executive, famously as the General Manager for the Shaq and Lobe Lakers, but most recently as an executive for the Clippers.

He was 86-years-old.