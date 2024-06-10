Skip to Content
California News

Two people dead after being hit by Amtrak train

By ,
today at 6:41 AM
Published 6:49 AM

VAN NUYS, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Two pedestrians were killed when they were hit by a train in Van Nuys late Sunday.

Firefighters were sent to the scene, located on the railroad tracks in the area of Woodman Avenue and Cabrito Road, at around 9:30pm, after learning of the collision, according to a statement from Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) officials.

They arrived to find both victims, one man and one woman both in their mid-30s, dead at the scene. Neither of their identities has been released due to the ongoing investigation.

No other injuries were reported and none of the crew members or passengers on the train required medical assistance, firefighters said.

The train, an Amtrak Pacific Surfliner, was heading southbound when the crash happened.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content